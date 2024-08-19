CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.04. CI&T shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 32,692 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CINT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

CI&T Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.21 million, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.14.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $105.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 245.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $2,264,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 101.1% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,302 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its stake in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

