Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.3 days. Approximately 21.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,102,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,703,299.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citi Trends news, CEO Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 135,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $2,575,539.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,703,299.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 516,653 shares of company stock valued at $10,605,468 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 41,964.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.86. 7,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,634. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.29 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

