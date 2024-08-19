Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Down 10.9% in July

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $134.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

