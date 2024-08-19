City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Update

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 893,800 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days.

In other City news, Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of City stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $51,055. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Parsons purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of City by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.21. 1,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,511. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. City has a one year low of $86.56 and a one year high of $125.54.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

