Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.93

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 383715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

