Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.93

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 383715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.10.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. The business had revenue of $356.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
