CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $207.88 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

