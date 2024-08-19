Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Codexis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CDXS

Codexis Stock Up 3.6 %

CDXS stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Codexis has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,045,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 1,926,625 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 837,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 420,977 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

(Get Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.