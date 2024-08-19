Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.
Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
CTSH stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.
Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions
In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
