Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the information technology service provider on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

CTSH stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTSH

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.