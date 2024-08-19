Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,400 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 498,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 425,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 306,479 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 143,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cognyte Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Cognyte Software Trading Up 0.5 %

CGNT stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Cognyte Software has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a PE ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.