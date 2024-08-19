Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Short Interest Update

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. 25,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,654. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after acquiring an additional 821,541 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,330,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,680,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after buying an additional 128,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,531,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,314,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

