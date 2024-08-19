CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.08. CommScope shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 976,090 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

CommScope Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,636 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 344,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

