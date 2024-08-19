Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CON opened at $23.45 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

