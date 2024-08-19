Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CON stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $23.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,424. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $23.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

