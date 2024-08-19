Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $23.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.92 million for the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

