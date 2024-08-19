Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CDTTW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Get Conduit Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.