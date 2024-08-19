Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Short Interest Down 11.4% in July

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CDTTW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
