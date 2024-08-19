ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lowered by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 86,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.2 %

COP stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $130.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.04.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

