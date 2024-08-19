ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634,934 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $187,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

COP stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

