Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 296,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 710,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJR.B shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.31.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 3.4 %

About Corus Entertainment

The firm has a market cap of C$27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.