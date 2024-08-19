Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. Analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $65,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,060 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Couchbase by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 8,574.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Couchbase by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Couchbase in the 4th quarter valued at $1,216,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

