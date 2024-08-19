Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Crane were worth $22,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,095,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,567,000 after buying an additional 79,710 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Crane by 103.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after acquiring an additional 685,230 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,322,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $149.34 on Monday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.57 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

