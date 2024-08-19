Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. 3,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.58. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Further Reading

