Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Plans Dividend of $2.05

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 2.0509 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.44.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLDI opened at $153.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.50. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $131.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.48 and a beta of 0.10.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
