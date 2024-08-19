Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.55 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.5541 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $78.24 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $86.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- This Early-Stage Biotech Stock Is Up 400% — Should You Buy Now?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Microvast vs. FREYR: Which Battery Stock Holds the Power?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Retail Earnings: Value, Caution, and Luxury in a Shifting Market
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.