Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $1.55 on August 27th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.5541 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $78.24 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
