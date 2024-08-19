Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $1.55 on August 27th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.5541 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.36.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVO opened at $78.24 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.89.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

a ecorodovias é um dos maiores grupos de infraestrutura e logística integrada do país, que opera ativos de logística intermodal, concessões rodoviárias e serviços correlatos, de forma sustentável e socialmente responsável. estamos presentes nos estados de são paulo, rio de janeiro, espírito santo, paraná e rio grande do sul, com cerca de 4.500 colaboradores.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.