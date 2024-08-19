Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,531,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,415,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

