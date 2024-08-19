Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,531,600 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 1,415,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.
Crew Energy Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $5.25.
About Crew Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crew Energy
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.