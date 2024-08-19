Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 231,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRML. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Critical Metals Trading Down 2.8 %

CRML traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.