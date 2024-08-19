Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 231,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Critical Metals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRML. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Critical Metals Trading Down 2.8 %
CRML traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.32. Critical Metals has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $18.56.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
Featured Stories
