CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $843.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.03.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

