Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $294.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Shares of CMI traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,851. Cummins has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.93.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

