CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Update

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,617,700 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 8,024,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,801,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

CytoDyn Stock Performance

Shares of CYDY stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. CytoDyn has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.15.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

