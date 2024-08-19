D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6 %

DHI stock opened at $178.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $185.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.