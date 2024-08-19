Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,338,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 14,758,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,669.1 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance
Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50.
