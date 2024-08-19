Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,338,100 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 14,758,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,669.1 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

About Davide Campari-Milano

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.