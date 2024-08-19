De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Up 8.8% in July

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,789,700 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 17,265,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 683.3 days.

DGMLF stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. De Grey Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

