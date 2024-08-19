dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,774,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,627,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.8 days.

dentalcorp Trading Down 1.5 %

DNTCF opened at $6.00 on Monday. dentalcorp has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

dentalcorp Company Profile

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

