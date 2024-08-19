dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,774,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,627,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.8 days.
dentalcorp Trading Down 1.5 %
DNTCF opened at $6.00 on Monday. dentalcorp has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.
dentalcorp Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than dentalcorp
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.