Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 943.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Derwent London has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.30.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

