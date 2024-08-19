Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Up 9.9% in July

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,300 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 943.0 days.
Derwent London Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $29.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. Derwent London has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $29.30.
Derwent London Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What does consumer price index measure?
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.