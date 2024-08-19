Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.2% during the second quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 32.4% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diageo by 23.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.42. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.