Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Diageo has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $42.32.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

