Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,400 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.4 days.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39. Diageo has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $42.32.
About Diageo
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The Rebound is on for Applied Materials Stock Price
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Archer Aviation Stumbles on Q2 Earnings, But Potential Remains
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AST SpaceMobile Surges 50% Space Broadband Cellular Launch Nears
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.