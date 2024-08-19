DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.33. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 253,627 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBRG
DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.0 %
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DigitalBridge Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.