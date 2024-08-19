DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $12.33. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 253,627 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

