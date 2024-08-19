Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFGP opened at $54.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

