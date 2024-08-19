Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Short Interest Update

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 0.6 %

DIN stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $501.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

