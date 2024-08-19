Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Distribution Solutions Group traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 9,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.
Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
