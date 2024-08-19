Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Distribution Solutions Group traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 9,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Activity at Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Distribution Solutions Group news, Director Robert Zamarripa acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

