Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.
Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile
