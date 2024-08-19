Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $56.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

