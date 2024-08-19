Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dril-Quip Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DRQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.43. 27,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,221. The company has a market cap of $531.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $30.93.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $120.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRQ. Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DRQ

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dril-Quip

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,559,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,561,000 after buying an additional 353,053 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,209,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,360,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,681 shares during the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.