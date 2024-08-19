EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 971.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 91,837 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $36,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $366.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.04.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

