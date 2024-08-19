EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $52,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.5 %

EME stock opened at $366.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.50 and a 12-month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.