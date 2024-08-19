Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 1,793,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 74.1 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $24.35.

Endeavour Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

