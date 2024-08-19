Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. 7,306,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,552,438. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.