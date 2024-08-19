Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,156,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.

Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,299. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

