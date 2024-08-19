Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Short Interest Update

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,156,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 15th total of 1,302,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.7 days.
Ensign Energy Services Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS ESVIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. 24,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,299. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
