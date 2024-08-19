Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Entain Trading Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:GMVHY opened at $8.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Entain has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.