Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,086,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $11.97 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

About Entra ASA

Entra ASA operates as a commercial real estate company Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim, Sandvika, Drammen, and Stavanger areas in Norway. It operates as an owner, operator, and developer of office properties. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

