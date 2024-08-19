Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Short Interest Update

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 1,086,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Entra ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $11.97 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $11.97.
About Entra ASA
